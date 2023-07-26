Reggae singer Tanya Stephens says she will never perform at Reggae Sumfest again.

The It’s a Pity hitmaker had a noticeably rushed set on Saturday night, even stating it was the most duress she’d ever performed under, considering the countdown timers at the side of the stage. Sharing her experience on Instagram Live, the entertainer claimed her set was abruptly cut by 15 minutes.

Stephens claimed the issues started long before she reached the venue.

Of contention was accommodation, resulting in Stephens having to book an Airbnb, which was an hour from the Downsound Records-powered event.

Adding to her inconvenient experience was feeling segregated at the event. Stephens spoke of fences and band passes preventing entry and access to areas she could watch her peers.

“My band cya go some place and mi guest band cya go some place… We had no space to actually watch the show. Mi attempt fi go watch Richie Spice and one man bark after me and tell mi seh, ‘Round deh so yuh fi deh’… If me a did somebody weh never have space weh mi belong and weh mi can go and feel comfortable, mi woulda shame… Mi can only imagine how the young artist dem feel when dem get that…”

The alleged sequence of events engendered her annoyance, resulting in her going on stage with a “different energy.”