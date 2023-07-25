The Lions Club St Vincent South on Saturday July 22nd 2023 held an installation ceremony for the members of the executive who will serve the club for the 2023-2024 Lionistic Year.

The Ceremony was held at the Club’s Den located at Enhams and began at 5:30PM. The new board members are: Lion Janeil George – President, Lion Michael John MJF- Vice President, Lion De-Anna Ralph – Secretary, Lion Rhonda Thompson-Sheen – Treasurer, Lion Rhonda ThompsonSheen – Treasurer Lion Stephen Seymour – Tamer, Lion Sharon Williams – First Year Director, Lion Dr Roger Duncan MJF (Melvin Jones Fellow) – Tail Twister and Lion Colvin Harry – Marketing and Communications Chair.

Two members were unable to attend the and will be installed at a later date, they are Lion Monelle Marksman – Second Year Director and Lion Noel Dickson Membership Chair.

The installation process was conducted by a Senior Lion, Junior Bacchus PMJF (Progressive Melvin Jones Fellow) who reminded each member of their new duties and responsibilities to which they responded – ‘I Will’ .