Lionel Messi scored twice and assisted once on his first start for Inter Miami in a 4-0 win over Atlanta United.

The Argentina star, 36, scored two inside the opening 22 minutes before setting up team-mate Robert Taylor in the second half.

After netting his second, Messi celebrated by pointing at Inter Miami owner David Beckham.

His performance follows a match-winning stoppage-time free-kick on his debut last week.

Messi, who is a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, only trained with his team-mates for the first time last week after moving to the Major League Soccer side following the end of his contract at Paris St-Germain.