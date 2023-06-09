The mother of deceased Migos rapper, Takeoff is suing the bowling venue where the rapper was killed last November during a shooting.

Titania Davenport’s lawsuit has listed at least 20 instances of negligence by 810 Billiards and Bowling and says it failed to take reasonable steps to ensure that attendees at the dice game would be safe.

Takeoff was shot and killed in the wee hours of the morning on November 1 during what was a dice game involving dozens of young people, including fellow rapper Quavo, relatives of J. Prince, and others. The shooting reportedly stemmed from an argument between persons at the dice game, and the moment Takeoff was shot was caught on camera. He died at the scene.

His mother’s wrongful death suit filed in Harris County, Texas district only names 810 Billiards & Bowling but not the organizers of the event, who are reportedly J Prince’s son, Jas Prince.