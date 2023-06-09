The countdown towards the faceoff between Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, the 22-time Grand Slam champion, and Spanish world number one Carlos Alcaraz is on.

Today, the two men – at opposite ends of their careers but in the same stunning form – finally go head-to-head at a Grand Slam when they meet in the Roland Garros semi-finals.

“That’s the match that a lot of people want to see,” said 36-year-old Djokovic, who is bidding for a third French Open title and a men’s record 23rd major.

Alcaraz, 20, won his first Grand Slam title at the US Open in September and is contesting his maiden semi-final on the Paris clay.