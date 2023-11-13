Surinamese authorities have reported a suspected case of human trafficking in the country.

A Blue Alert has been launched nationally and internationally pertaining to the disappearance of a group of Pakistani nationals who had arrived in Suriname sometime ago.

As a result, surrounding countries have been asked to look out for the Pakistanis, in a case that is being treated as a possible case of human trafficking, Loop News reports.

The police report that the 15 men in question entered the country legally, but did not register at one of the official border posts to leave the country on the day they were supposed to do so. Since then there has been no trace of them.

It is widely believed that these men left Suriname illegally for Guyana.