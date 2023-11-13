Jamaica’s Justice Minister Delroy Chuck, in speaking to hoteliers of the nation says that low wages won’t make it.

Minister Chuck said low wages offered in the hotel sector will no longer attract skilled and qualified workers.

In discussing the labour shortage being complained about by some in the hospitality industry, the Jamaican Justice Minister said those players must examine the issue of proper compensation for their employees before they consider importing skilled labour.

Some workers have often pointed to poor salaries as one of the reasons why they opt to migrate in search of better remuneration.

Minister Chuck recounted an interaction he had with some persons who were unemployed.

He said when he enquired from them why this was so, they informed him that they started working at a particular hotel, but after a couple of weeks, “they spent more than half of their money on bus fare than what they take home” to spend on their various needs.