Due to the prevailing situation in the world with rising prices for almost all inputs and animal feed, the Surinamese poultry sector has come under enormous pressure.

In addition, there are also problems between a hatchery and the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries regarding the import of hatching eggs from the Netherlands.

The ministry has banned the import of the eggs from the Netherlands, because of the outbreak of bird flu in that European country.

But poultry farmers say there is also an outbreak of the flu in at least 10 states in the United States and the authorities here have not moved to ban the importation of hatching eggs from that country resulting in a lawsuit being filed against the ministry.