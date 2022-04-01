Trinidad and Tobago’s Secondary Entrance Assessment exam (SEA) was conducted over 500 centres across Trinidad and Tobago without any disruptions.

T&T’s Ministry of Education announced this in a press release on Thursday.

According to the statement, though 19,189 students were registered to write the examination, 193 did not. Less than half of that figure was absent as a result of COVID-19.

“The initial data provided showed that a total of 193 students in Trinidad did not write the exams as planned today. Reports from principals indicate that 44 of those candidates were absent due to COVID-19 related reasons.”

No explanation was given for the remaining 149.

However, it was assured that the absentee students will be given another opportunity to take the test.