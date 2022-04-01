Russian forces in Ukraine are regrouping to double down on their attacks in the east of the country, according to Nato’s secretary general.

“Russia is trying to regroup, resupply and reinforce,” Jens Stoltenberg said.

The UK said Russia was bringing in between 1,200 and 2,000 troops from Georgia as reinforcements.

Moscow said on Tuesday that it would reduce military activity in northern Ukraine and focus on “liberating” the Donbas region in the south-east.

Mr. Stoltenberg said Russia’s aim of pursuing a military outcome had not changed.

“We see continued shelling of cities and we see that Russia is re-positioning some of the troops, moving some of them around, most likely to reinforce their efforts in the Donbas region,” he said.

“At the same time, Russia maintains pressure on Kyiv and other cities. So we can expect additional offensive actions, bringing even more suffering.”

Echoing Mr Stoltenberg’s remarks, the UK’s Defence Secretary Ben Wallace warned that Russia’s change in tactics was “not a retreat”.