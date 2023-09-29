Suriname is hoping to reach a settlement with China soon concerning their outstanding debt to the Asian country.

Suriname’s President Chandrikapersad Santokhi said that Suriname’s Foreign Affairs Minister is expected to travel to China in November in order to find a solution to their debt situation.

This comes even as the Dutch-speaking CARICOM state looks to Beijing for financing of projects in the future, Loop News reports.

President Santokhi said that his administration will continue to strengthen the bilateral relationship with China based on trust and mutual respect, both at bilateral and multilateral levels.

A Chinese diplomat said that China is convinced that Suriname’s economic future will improve given the recent “good news” within the oil sector.