Civics has already been reinstated at 584 public schools in Jamaica.

This was announced by Jamaica’s Minister of Education and Youth Fayval Williams at a post cabinet press briefing.

The Jamaican education minister highlighted the December 13, 2022 launch of the civics curriculum for various grades.

According to Loop News, this was in response to Opposition Leader Mark Golding’s suggestion of restoring civics in all public schools under a future People’s National Party (PNP) administration.

The education minister said that the civics programme is made up of three levels: “Awakening of Awareness” for grades one to three, “Awakening of Social Consciousness” for grades four to six, and “Awakening of Social Responsibility” for grades seven to nine.

The minister anticipates more institutions offering civics as the school year progresses and expects all primary and secondary schools in Jamaica to include it by the end of the academic year.