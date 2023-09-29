The World Pediatric Project’s (WPP) orthopedic mission has returned to St. Vincent and the Grenadines for the second time this year.

Clinic was held at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital on Sunday 24th September, 2023 where a total of 46 children, both local and regional were assessed. 37 were Vincentian patients, 2 were from St. Lucia, 3 from Barbados, 1 from Dominica, 1 from Grenada, 1 from Antigua and 1 from St. Kitts.

After careful planning and preparation, the team has scheduled 17 surgeries to be completed within a 4-day period between Monday September 25th – Thursday September 28th 2023.

The team was led by Dr. Eric Gordon and comprised of 6 other persons that make up the rest of the team composition.

On this mission, Dr. Gordon and his team performed the first limb lengthening discrepancy procedure in St.Vincent and the Grenadines on Monday September 25th, 2023.

He said he was pleased to bring the technique to SVG and that he is hopeful can treat more children who have leg length discrepancies here in St. Vincent.