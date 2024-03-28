The Commissioner of Police in Belize, Chester Williams, has welcomed the decision by Governor General, Dame Froyla Tzalam, to declare a state of emergency (SOE) in southside Belize City and specific sections of the Cayo District, insisting however that it should not be regarded as an admission of defeat by the police in dealing with the crime situation.

The SOE will remain “in force for a period not exceeding one month; but may be extended from time to time by a resolution passed by the National Assembly for further periods”.

It comes amid an upsurge in gang related activity.

Speaking to reporters, Williams dismissed suggestions that the SOE is in contravention of the human rights of citizens in the area.

He insisted that the human rights of those persons are not being violated.