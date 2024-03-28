A tragic incident has occurred in Guyana where police are investigating a drowning incident involving three young girls which occured at a fish pond in the remote area of Massara Village.

The Guyana Police Force in a statement said the victims have been identified as 6-year-old Nia Jeffreys, 5-year-old Michele Jeffreys, and 9-year-old Alicia Dorrick.

According to reports, on Tuesday the three girls left their parents’ home and ventured to the Razor Grass Pond for swimming.

Upon discovering their absence, their parents initiated a search, which eventually led them to the Razor Grass Pond, where the bodies of the three girls were found floating in the water.

Villagers responded to the alarm raised and assisted in retrieving the bodies. A report was filed at the Annai Police Station.

The bodies of the three children were taken to the Lethem Regional Hospital.