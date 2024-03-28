MRI services at the Modern Medical and Diagnostic Center in Georgetown have been suspended.

A release from the Ministry of Health said this suspension of the service is to facilitate upgrades.

“The Hospital Services Programme of the Ministry of Health, Wellness (MOHWE) and the Environment wishes to advise the public that due to a decision to bring forward the start of scheduled quality enhancement upgrades to the MRI Services at the MMDC, Georgetown, there will be a temporary pause to MRI services during the period March 27 to April 30, 2024.” The official release from the health ministry read.

The MOHWE in their release goes on to say that it deeply regrets any inconvenience caused and requested the patience of the public as they work to implement additional quality assurance measures in their MRI services.