St. Lucia’s former National Security Adviser Giovanni James has raised concerns about the effectiveness of successive government’s actions in addressing the crime situation on the island.

He says that none of the measures taken thus far have proven to be sustainable in the long term.

In a recent statement, James emphasized the need for a comprehensive and well-coordinated approach to tackling crime.

He stressed the importance of having a clear plan and a team of experts at various government levels to advise the Prime Minister and other ministers on crime-related matters.

One of James’ key recommendations is revisiting the idea of seeking external assistance to develop a National Security and Crime Prevention Strategy.