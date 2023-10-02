At least 10 migrants have been killed and another 25 injured in a truck accident in Mexico.

The cargo truck was secretly transporting the migrants when it overturned on a highway in southern Mexico.

The accident took place early on Sunday in the Mexican state of Chiapas near the border with Guatemala, Al Jazeera reports.

A source in the prosecutor’s office who spoke on grounds of anonymity told AFP news agency the victims were apparently from Cuba and all were women, including one minor.

Thousands of migrants from different countries travel across Mexico in buses, trailers and freight trains as they head for the US.

It was the second fatal crash in less than a week involving migrants in Mexico. On Thursday, two migrants died when a truck overturned in the municipality of Mezcalapa, also in Chiapas state.