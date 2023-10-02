The Wyndham Grand Barbados, Sam Lord’s Castle Resort & Spa will officially open its doors to welcome its first guests on October 11, 2023.

The Barbados Tourism Investment Inc (BTII) announced that guests and participants of the 8th Annual Barbados Jazz Excursion will be the first to occupy up to 125 rooms at the luxury resort.

“The Excursion will feature a number of first-class concerts utilizing the resort’s state of the art conference room, which is one of the largest hotel conference centres in the Eastern Caribbean. This opens Barbados to the MICE market (Meetings, Incentive, Conference and Events) for large groups, where the participants can stay in the resort,” said BTII in a statement.

The eco-luxury hotel and its conference centre has already garnered major attention for the upcoming winter season, BTII reports.