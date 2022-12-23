Saint Lucia Fire Service issued holiday prevention safety tips, following a multiple-vehicle collision at Mon Repos on Thursday 22nd December, 2022.

According to St. Lucia Times, Emergency responders from the Micoud, Dennery, and Vieux Fort fire stations responded at about 3:58 pm after receiving a distress call.

The report says the collision involved two cars and two trucks.

Vieux Fort and Micoud fire station ambulances transported the injured individuals to the hospital.

There are no further details at this time.