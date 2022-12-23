EVERYBODY’S, the 45-year-old Caribbean-American magazine, Person of the Year 2022 is Grenada’s Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell.

In a report, CaribbeanLoop said although most EVERYBODY’S subscribers across the US may have received the Person of the Year/2023 Global Caribbean Edition (December issue), the official announcement was made on December 21 at City Hall in New York, NY when the 2021 Person of the Year Award was formally presented to Mayor Eric Adams. His honour extended congratulations to Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell.

In 1978, to commemorate the 1st anniversary of Everybody’s, Helen Beatrice Lucas, born in Carriacou, Grenada, who passed in 2021 at age 104, suggested that the magazine honour a man and a woman each year.

By 1985, honorees such as Nobel Laureate Sir Arthur Lewis, Prime Minister Tom Adams of Barbados, Prime Minister Eugenie Charles of Dominica and labour leader Peter Ottley attended the magazine’s dinners with proceeds going to charitable organisations such as Marcus Garvey Nursing Home in NY and US $30,000 to charitable institutions in Grenada and Dominica.

In 1989 the magazine ended its Person of the Year elegant dinner/dance in favour of presenting Oliver Samuels’s plays from Jamaica and calypso concerts in venues such as Madison Square Garden and Lincoln Center.

Beginning in 2023, the magazine will honour its Person of the Year at a public event.

Should Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell accept the magazine’s invitation he will be honoured in September at the Kings Theater or Claire Tow-Whitham Hall in New York or the Kennedy Center in Washington DC in September 2023.

EVERYBODY’S subscribers play a crucial role in selecting the Person of the Year.

The editorial team discusses the six to seven nominees who amassed the most votes with a cross section of people in the Caribbean diaspora before selecting one of the top contenders.

This year’s top contenders in alphabetical order were:

Sir Hilary Beckles, Vice Chancellor, UWI, Barbados

Letitia James, NY State Attorney General

Dickon Mitchell, Prime Minister of Grenada

Machel Montano, Soca artist, Trinidad and Tobago

Wes Moore, Governor- elect and Jamaican American, Maryland

Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados (EBM 2021 PoY)

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Olympian, Jamaica (EMB 2019 PoY)