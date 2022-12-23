A powerful Arctic storm is sweeping across a large swathe of the US and Canada.

The BBC said in a report, that the alerts stretch from coast to coast and reach as far south as the US-Mexico border and Florida.

More than 135 million people are under weekend weather alerts ahead of the busiest travel days of the year.

Major airports have cancelled thousands of flights as the storm intensifies.

Plunging temperatures of -50F (-45C) and -70F are possible in some parts of the country, forecasters warn.

Experts warn this could lead to frostbite within five to 10 minutes.

Power outage.US, was quoted as saying that Hundreds of thousands of people across the US have been hit by blackouts, with some of the worst impacted states lying on America’s east coast.

The worst hit state so far is Connecticut, which has more than 100,000 power outages, followed by Georgia with almost 90,000. Other areas with a high number of power outages include South Carolina, Texas and North Carolina.

On the west coast, Washington is currently the worst affected state, with more than 10,000 customers without power.