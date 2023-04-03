Taiwan can count on St Kitts and Nevis’ support and friendship on the diplomatic and economic front for the foreseeable future.

St Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew gave the commitment in a statement as both islands commemorated 40 years of diplomatic relations.

This commitment to retain a relationship with Taiwan from St Kitts and Nevis comes as the self-governing island lost another diplomatic partner.

Honduras recently cuts ties with Taiwan, which calls itself the Republic of China, and signed on to the “one-China principle” which requires diplomatic partners of the communist mainland China to recognise that “Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, and the Government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China”.

Only 13 countries recognise Taiwan as a sovereign state and they include Belize, Haiti, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.