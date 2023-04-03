The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cadet Force launched its new Search and Rescue-Medical Unit (SARMU) earlier this month.

The Unit will have a dedicated cadre of cadets utilising their paramilitary and unit specific training to rescue and care for those in need.

Director of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) Ms. Michelle Forbes while applauding the creation of the unit announced NEMO’s donation of radios and life vests to the new unit.

“We applaud the establishment of this unit that will strengthen the national response mechanism here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. We expect that the unit will continue to work closely with the lead agencies such as fire, coast guard and other units within the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force and the Ministry of Health in managing incidents that may occur within our communities,” Forbes said.

NEMO’s Director goes on to speak about the donations that the organization will be making to the new Cadet Unit.

“To support these efforts NEMO will hand over five radios to the unit that will allow the unit and by extension the cadets to communicate with all emergency services and key agencies here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as they are connected to our emergency communication network system. Initially we will also provide sixteen life vests to the unit to enhance their preparedness for rescue at sea,” Forbes said.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Search and Rescue-Medical Unit (SARMU)’s membership is drawn from across the Battalions, the Band and the Marine Unit.

However, this will be a stand-alone unit in the not too distant future.