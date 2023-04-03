A 43-year-old woman and her eight-year-old daughter were killed Sunday morning in a fire that consumed their home in Siparia, Trinidad and Tobago.

The incident took place at about 5.15 am on Sunday Loop News reports.

Residents of the area heard a loud crackling noise and soon realised that the home in which Kemba Morris and her daughter Zaya were, was on fire.

An alarm was raised and the police and fire services were notified.

Residents even formed a bucket brigade to contain the flames, however, they could not reach the mother and her daughter.

When the fire was contained, the bodies of the two relatives were found near the back door of the home.

Morris’s other two children managed to escape the home.