Queen of Dancehall Spice has once again broken the internet by sharing what appears to be a photo from a maternity shoot.

The Romantic Mood singer dropped the bombshell this afternoon.

Clad in a blue gown and a complementary blue wig (in true Spice fashion), the entertainer is seen caressing her belly, with her left foot on a stroller that is adorned with blue baby’s-breath.

She aptly captioned the post, “God has been so good to me.”

The 40-year-old, who is already mother to son—Nicholas (aged 16) and daughter Nicholatoy (aged 12)—has been receiving tons of congratulatory comments from fans and industry peers like Nicki Minaj, and Sean Paul.

Spice was last linked with former boyfriend Justin Budd, but she confirmed that they split last year after dating for two years.

However, some fans are not buying today’s reveal and are convinced that this is just another stunt to promote an upcoming single.

The So Mi Like It singer has been actively promoting live performances, beginning on March 24 in the Cayman Islands. This appearance was initially scheduled for November 2022, but it had to be postponed because of Spice’s ruptured hernia and sepsis.