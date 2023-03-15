Erling Haaland scored five goals to power Manchester City into the quarter-finals of the Champions League with a 7-0 win over RB Leipzig at the Etihad Stadium.
The tie had been precariously balanced after a 1-1 draw in Germany but Haaland took the game away from City’s opponents with a first-half hat-trick and added two more before the hour on an astonishing night. His tally for the season now stands at 39.
Erling Haaland has broken Man City’s 94 year-old record for most goals scored in a season. His 39 goals beats the previous record of Tommy Johnson that has stood since 1929.
Haaland also became the youngest player to reach 30 goals in Champions League history.
