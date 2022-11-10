Queen of Dancehall Spice has confirmed that she suffered from a ruptured hernia and sepsis earlier this month.

In a statement, which was shared to Instagram on Wednesday (November 9), Spice explained what transpired over the last week which resulted in her being rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery.

“Thank you Jesus for saving my life. Hey Besties I’m in a better space today to properly update you on my current health situation,” she began.

“I suffered a damage hernia a few days ago that sent my body into sepsis, as a result I was rushed to the hospital for immediate surgery.”

She also addressed the rumors that she was in a coma and had suffered a heart attack (which were debunked by her agent), following cosmetic enhancement surgery in the Dominican Republic.

“As you know I’ve been off Social Media for a while to rest mentally, so little did I know that during my medical scare it was already been said that I had a heart attack, I was in a Coma, and I also died 🤷🏾‍♀️but none of that is true,” she said.

Dr. Jan Hochtritt, a plastic surgeon employed to Prosurgicare Services Ltd., told that “every repetition of surgery is dangerous.”

“A hernia is one of the complications patients are informed of when they consider liposuction. It’s rare but it happens and it is definitely a part of the conversation,” Dr. Hochtritt said.

According to Dr. Hochtritt, “scarred tissue from previous surgeries makes it hard to see what is going on under the skin.”

“Doing more imaging (before a surgery) doesn’t necessarily help as it is hard to see what is going on under there. With hard tissue, there is more risk of complications and it is more risky to do these kinds of surgeries several times,” the plastic surgeon said. “The more often you do these surgeries, the riskier it gets. Each time, these procedures get more dangerous.”

He added that “cases of sepsis can be life-threatening because when a patient suffers sepsis, toxins are spread throughout the body and cause major infection.”

“The sepsis argument points to an injury of the guts but it could just be an infection,” Dr. Hochtritt theorized.