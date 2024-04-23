Quavo returns heat to Chris Brown with a brutal diss track featuring Take-off.

Quavo and Chris Brown’s feud has escalated, involving diss tracks, social media jabs, and even the cover arts are topics of discussion.

The Atlanta rapper cover art displayed him choking the RnB singer.

Quavo, bringing up his ex-girlfriend Saweetie and calling out the RnB singer for being a crackhead Michael Jackson, attacked Chris Brown for his previous relationships with Rihana and Karrueche Tran.

Chris Brown shared his disappointment to Quavo’s diss track on an Insta story stating that he doesn’t even need to respond.