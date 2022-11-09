Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar has expressed gratitude to the Government and people of Venezuela for the solidarity displayed in the form of a shipment of 40,000 sacks of urea fertilizer.

The Agriculture Minister said the shipment comes at a time where significant increases in the price of fertilizer is taking place globally, this he says, has had an effect on prices of fertilizer here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank the Government and people of Venezuela for this assistance. The contribution of 40,000 sacks of urea in a time when they could sell that same urea internationally and get some of the highest prices, and they have decided because of the solidarity between our countries, the camaraderie, they are going to support the farmers of St. Vincent and the Grenadines,” Caesar said.

Minister Caesar said that preparations are being made by the ministry as well as farmers in anticipation of the arrival of the fertilizer.