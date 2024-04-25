The annual Teachers’ Co-operative Credit Union, Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture and Ministry of Education National School Bands Showcase is set for this Saturday April 27th.

Committee member for the showcase, Orande “Bomani” Charles, joined WE FM’s Activated Mornings program this week to talk about the upcoming event. He said despite challenges faced, this year’s showcase promises to be a spectacular one.

He provided details on theme for this year’s event “Free Up”

“Yearly, we tried to introduce themes for the schools to follow. So I remember the first year, it was essence and bring it and themes like that, where we would actually guide8 them along as to what genres they should focus in on. Now, that would usually come from the committee members or the teachers who may have certain tastes and so on. But this year we are encouraging the students to free up, right? In other words, utilize their own creativity rather than imposing our ideas onto them. We allow them to bring their own creativity to the process. Of course, we are still there to guide along in terms of the appropriateness of the content and so on to make sure that it’s kid friendly, family friendly content and so on. But we wanted to encourage their own creativity for them to make suggestions as to what pieces they would like to perform and so on.” Mr. Charles said.

The annual Teachers’ Co-operative Credit Union, Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture and Ministry of Education National School Bands Showcase will be held on Saturday 27th April, 2024 at the Cruise Ship Terminal Lawn from 1:00 p.m. beginning with a Fair, Steel Pan performances and Young Dejays entertainment, followed by the showcase. The concept for this years’ showcase is “Free-Up”!, where each school band will perform for fifteen (15) minutes.