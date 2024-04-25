The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is currently investigating a homicide that occurred in Murrays Village on the evening of April 24, 2024, at approximately 5:40 PM.

The deceased has been identified as Zenroy Lee, also known as “Chucky,” a 31-year-old vendor from Murrays Village.

According to police, preliminary reports indicate that while Mr. Lee was in the company of another individual, a gunman arrived on the scene and shot Mr. Lee.

Upon arrival, police officers quickly secured the area. Specialized crime scene personnel were then deployed to process the scene and collect vital evidence. The District Medical Officer was summoned.

Police have assured that they are diligently working to gather all relevant facts and to identify the perpetrator(s) responsible for this tragic incident.