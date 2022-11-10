England stormed into the Men’s T20 World Cup final with a sensational 10-wicket demolition of India at the Adelaide Oval.

Openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales overcame a feverish India-supporting atmosphere and chased 169 without the loss of a wicket.

They romped home with a massive 24 balls to spare to set up a final against Pakistan on Sunday and seal one of England’s greatest white-ball wins.

Their stand of 170 is a record in a men’s T20 World Cup.

It denies the tournament what would have been a mouth-watering India-Pakistan finale, instead ensuring a repeat of the famous 1992 50-over World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).