The St. Vincent Grammar School has launched the Heart to Heart initiative, which aims to raise funds for the medical treatment of one of its students.

Lemuel Richards, a form 3 student and Vice President of the Bequia Police Youth Club, has been hospitalized at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for just over a month, afflicted with a rare condition.

Educator at the institution Miss Jacqueline King during an appearance on WE FM’s Activated Mornings program provided more information on Lemuel’s condition.

“He has been diagnosed with a rare condition. He has been experiencing a wave of symptoms such as headaches and slipping in and out of consciousness. He would be fine at one point and then he would suddenly be gripped in a seizure. And these are not pretty episodes at all to look at. It’s absolutely painful and scary for him. And it’s absolutely frustrated, okay? The mother is absolutely frustrated having to see her son in such a state.” She said

Mr. Randy Boucher, also a teacher at the St. Vincent Grammar School, said that Lemuel’s family has to come up US $15,000 dollars for his medical expenses. He said that the Grammar School, as a family felt the need to assist as much as possible, leading to the creation of the Heart to Heart initiative.

“We want to give to Lemuel’s mom, a Mother’s Day gift, a financial gift to assist, because she is so frustrated, and you can imagine having to come from Bequia back and forth, that in itself has been a challenge. And what we have been presented with from his mom is that they have to come up with 15 ,000 US. And we know that there are not very many of us who can go to the bank or swipe a card to the tune of that amount. So as a school, as a family, as a grammar school family, we see it as our duty to assist as much as possible. So this is the Heart to Heart initiative.” He said.

According to the two teachers, since school has started their initiative, they have reached out to multiple persons and contributions have begun coming in. Persons interested in making a contribution to the Heart to Heart initiative can get in contact with the St. Vincent Grammar School 456-1337, or any member of staff.