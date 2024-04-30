Former Spain boss Vicente del Bosque has been appointed to head a new committee that will supervise the country’s football federation.

The Spanish government announced last week that a special committee would be appointed until the federation holds elections to replace Luis Rubiales.

Del Bosque led Spain’s men to their first World Cup victory in 2010 and followed that up with European Championship success in 2012.

The 73-year-old won eight trophies during three managerial stints at Real Madrid, including two Champions League titles in 2000 and 2002.