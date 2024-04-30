The International Court of Justice has ruled against issuing emergency measures over German arms sales to Israel as requested by Nicaragua, which had argued that there was a serious risk of genocide in Gaza amid Israel’s assault on the Palestinian territory.

Nicaragua also demanded that Germany resume funding to the UN aid agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, after Israel alleged that some of its employees were involved in the October 7 attacks that triggered the current conflict.

The ICJ ruled against the request in a 15-1 vote. “The circumstances are not such as to require the exercise of its power under the article 41 of the statute to indicate provisional measures,” presiding Judge Nawaf Salam said on Tuesday.

However, the 16-judge panel did not grant the German request to throw out the case altogether. The court will still hear arguments from both sides on the merits of Nicaragua’s case, which will likely take months.