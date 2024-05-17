England fast bowler Jofra Archer continued his comeback from an elbow injury with six overs for Sussex on Friday.

The 29-year-old bowled with pace and bounce, took one wicket and conceded 11 runs.

Archer is in line to play his first match for England since March 2023 in the T20 series against Pakistan, which starts on Wednesday.

He will then travel as part of England’s squad for the T20 World Cup in June.

Archer has been building up for the World Cup by playing club cricket in Barbados, the country of his birth, but has not played top-level cricket since the Indian Premier League in May 2023.