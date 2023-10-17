Vincentian Soca Superstar Skinny Fabulous is being considered for Grammy nomination for his album “B.A.D”.

Skinny’s album was submitted for consideration under the category “Best Global Music Album”.

In a post on social media he expressed excitement saying “I grew up looking at the Grammys as just a motivational fairytale; a goal that was improbable but worth shooting for nevertheless. Today however, 10 months after the release of my album B.A.D, I’m super excited to have a body of work that’s up for consideration for a Grammy nomination.”

B.A.D an acronym for Beyond a Doubt is Skinny Fabulous’ first official album was launched earlier this year. It features 23 tracks, including his hit Come Home that recently won him the Miami Carnival Road March title.

The first round of voting for the 2024 Grammys opened on October 11, 2023, which determines the nominees for each Grammy Awards year. First-round voting closes on October 20.