St. Vincent Brewery Limited (SVBL) welcomes PINEHILL, a beloved household name in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to its beverage portfolio. Mr. Lamont Medica Commercial manager at the St. Vincent Brewery Limited, notes “SVBL has a reputation of providing Vincentians with beverages of the highest quality and the Pinehill’s range of products is no exception.

This new range provides our customers and consumers with over a dozen new products the entire family can enjoy” This new addition (PINEHILL) is an opportunity to expand our beverage portfolio and align with our rapidly evolving customer needs within the beverage industry here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

PINEHILL, which is produced by our sister company Barbados Dairy Industries Ltd. provides consumers with a wide range of delicious juices and juice drinks, high-quality milks and milk products, in a variety of flavors.

This brand acquisition is expected to strengthen our regional ties, as SVBL obtain the rights to distribute PINEHILL products as a part of our portfolio. In the upcoming months Vincentians can expect to see a full rejuvenation and exciting campaigns to promote PINEHILL’s products in and around St. Vincent & the Grenadines appealing to families, children, and a health-conscious demographic. Our aim at St. Vincent Brewery Ltd. is to constantly evolve with our consumers.

PINEHILL believes you should enjoy life’s moments so go ahead, sip and smile, indulge in a glass of juice or milk anytime of the day. The PINEHILL products will be available at all supermarkets, depots, bars and restaurants in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. This is a very exciting time for the St. Vincent Brewery Limited, as we are already recognized for our prized lager, stouts and carbonated soft drinks.

Now that we have successfully added juices and dairy to our range the St. Vincent Brewery Ltd. can be considered as one of the leaders in the local beverage industry. And in true SVBL style, we are not finished just yet. Customers can look out for additional exciting product innovations to be added to our portfolio soon, as we strive to provide our customers and consumers with an even more extensive and impressive line of top-quality products.