The SVG Table Tennis Association will begin its National Championships on Saturday 21st October 2023, at the West St. George Secondary School with its Mini-Cadet, Pre-Cadet, and Cadet, for boys and girls.

Matches will begin at 10 a.m.

The Championships will continue from the 6th of November to the 11th of November with Teams competition, Junior boys and girls along with the senior men and women Open Singles.