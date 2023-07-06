Skillibeng will be joining Drake, as the rapper kicks off his ‘It’s All A Blur’ (IAAB) tour on July 5-6 in Chicago.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday (July 4), the Crocodile Teeth deejay shared that he take the stage for the first two nights.

The tour, co-headlined with 21 Savage, will see Drake make over 55 stops across the U.S. and Canada.

This isn’t the first time that Skillibeng and Drake have shared the stage. Last October, Skilli performed at the rapper’s 36th birthday bash at Sexy Fish in Miami.

In addition to that, Drizzy recruited both Popcaan and Skilli for a campaign video promoting his NOCTA x Nike ‘Hot Step’ Air Terra collaboration.

Skillibeng, whose real name is Emwah Warmington, is best known for his 2020 hit Crocodile Teeth, which Nicki Minaj later remixed.

Instagram users flocked the comments to send congratulatory messages to Skillibeng.