Paris St-Germain has signed defender Milan Skriniar on a five-year deal after his free transfer from Inter Milan.

The Slovakia international played for Inter for five years and won the Serie A title in the 2020-21 season.

The 28-year-old signs for PSG a day after the French club named ex-Spain boss Luis Enrique as their new manager.

“PSG are one of the strongest clubs in the world with world-class players and fantastic fans,” Skriniar said.

“I am very happy to be part of this wonderful club.”

Skriniar had been linked with a move to the Premier League, with both Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool reportedly interested in the player.