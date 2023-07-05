Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of Darius Williams, a twenty-three (23) year-old Glen Omnibus Conductor, which occurred on Monday, July 3, 2023, at the Peace Memorial Hall Bus Stop, Kingstown and Michael Miller, 46 years of Stubbs, which occurred in Georgetown.

According to preliminary investigations, Williams was working as a Conductor on an omnibus that stopped at the Peace Memorial Hall Bus Stop around 5:50 p.m. on the date in question when he was attacked by an assailant and stabbed with a knife. He was transported to Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for medical treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Meanwhile, Miller succumbed to his injuries after he was shot by an unknown assailant several times about his body in Georgetown. Postmortem examinations are expected to be carried out on the deceased men to ascertain the exact cause of death.

An investigation has also been launched into a shooting incident that left Floyd McDowald, a 28-year-old Farmer from Georgetown, hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his right thigh.

He was rushed to the Modern Medical Complex in Georgetown and later transferred to the MCMH where is reported to be in stable condition.