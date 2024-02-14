Dancehall sensation Skillibeng is set to drop his sophomore album titled “Mr. Universe”.

The Jamaican also has a 2020 single as well as a 2022 EP by the same name.

Mr. Universe will be the follow up to his Crocodile Teeth LP, and will feature several international collaborations.

Skillibeng said one of his main career goals was to become a household name like his high school influences, Vybz Kartel and Popcaan.

His 2020 single titled Mr. Universe, produced by Cubanlynk Records and Eastsyde Records, was one of his early hits, picking up 14 million views on YouTube.