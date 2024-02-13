Consuming alcohol during funeral processions or at cemeteries in St Vincent and the Grenadines will soon be regulated as Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said the government will bring legislation to parliament next week to bring order to the burial process

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the behaviour of some mourners is becoming “out of hand”, and that there is a lot of disrespect.

“It is one thing for us to say we are celebrating the life of someone who we are moving in a procession with. It is a terrible thing to see people drinking beer and rum while they are jumping up as if it is a carnival. And you go inside of the churchyard, and you see people with iceboxes selling alcoholic beverages and so on. I think we have to do something about this. It has become out of hand and the legislators have to do something to bring order to this celebratory but solemn event.” Dr. Gonsalves said.

Additionally, the prime minister said parliamentarians will also consider legislation on increasing penalties for guns and ammunition crimes, court reporting and sexual offences.