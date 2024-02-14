England has picked two seamers for the first time in the series against India, with Mark Wood recalled for the third Test in Rajkot.

Wood replaces off-spinner Shoaib Bashir in the only change from the side beaten in the second Test in Visakhapatnam.

Leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed plays after visa issues on his return to India following England’s break in Abu Dhabi.

Captain Ben Stokes will play his 100th Test, the 16th England man to reach the milestone.

England played in one of the two previous Tests on this ground, a high-scoring draw on their tour in 2016.