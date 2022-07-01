Dancehall star Skeng says he picked Jon Baker’s Geejam Music, of all the labels that expressed an interest, because the offer was right.

“It’s a full publishing deal with several options when it is done. The cheese was right,” the Protocol deejay told World Music Views.

It was first reported that Skeng and his friends and producers John Coop & Shacko Di Truth had signed with Geejam Music, and that the label had signed a global publishing deal with Downtown Music Services.

The arrangement will provide “funded music publishing administration and label services” for Skeng, Shacko and Coop, as well as Geejam’s existing catalog and its existing roster of songwriters and producers.

John Coop, whose real name is Malik Miller, producer of Skeng’s Rain Like Hail, Brrrp, and Jahshii’s Keep Up, said he was grateful for the opportunity.

“We’re trying; youths with skills and big plans. Geejam made it easy for us to learn and ask questions, something that other labels made seem harder to understand,” Coop said.

Added Shacko Di Truth: “It’s a good feeling for our works and talents to be noticed by people out of Jamaica. It means we are doing something right. Most of us using the same tools to make music but few of us are extra creative, so we stand out.”