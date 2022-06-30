Of the 35 Rose Place fishing vessel operators that are to be compensated, 31 have signed compensation agreements with the Government so far, with the remaining four already having indicated that their willingness to sign.

This was disclosed by the Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves while speaking on Radio yesterday.

“Remember we said there were thirty-five boat operators—thirty one of them have already signed onto the agreement and most of those have already been paid monies between $18,000 and $27,000. So thirty-one out of thirty-five, you have four outstanding. But those outstanding have indicated that they are coming in but they were busy sorting out their spot to move to in Lowman’s”. Gonsalves said.

These fishermen are being moved in order to facilitate work on the Port Modernization project, which expects to see the construction phase ramp up in September of this year.

