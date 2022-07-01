Tottenham Hotspur have signed Brazil forward Richarlison from Everton on a five-year deal believed to be worth £60m.

The 25-year-old scored 10 goals and provided five assists as he helped Everton avoid relegation last season.

He scored 43 goals in 135 league appearances for the Toffees after joining from Watford in July 2018.

The Hornets had signed Richarlison for £11.5m from Brazilian side Fluminense in 2017.

Playing either as a wide attacker or central striker, Richarlison finished as Everton’s joint-top scorer across all competitions in his opening two seasons on Merseyside, reaching double figures in three of the four seasons he spent with them.