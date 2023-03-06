Skeng is among Nicki Minaj’s first signee on her new label.

Nicki Minaj is now the first female rapper to own a record label. She announced the career-changing moment on Friday and confirmed that she now owns her own record label, has hired one of the industry’s best A&R, and has signed four new rising artists.

The Trinidad-born rapper also revealed that she signed four artists – Ghanaian artists Nana Fofie, Jamaican artist Skeng, Bronx rapper London Hill, and Rico Danna to her label.

The Queens rapper made the big announcement on her show, Queen Radio, while celebrating the release of her song, “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” which broke several records as it became the No. 1 song across all platforms within hours after its release.

“I’m not gonna announce the name but I have a record label now,” Minaj announced on her Queen Radio app minutes after she told fans to pop up on the app for an announcement.

The announcement comes a little over a year since Nicki Minaj first told fans that she was getting ready to announce her record label in January 2022.

Skeng has not yet reacted to Nicki Minaj announcement, but he recently shot a music video with her in Trinidad while she was visiting her birth country for carnival.